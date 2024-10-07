Her passion is music to our ears

Evening fell as the last strains of a soulful cello filled the room with “Dahil Sa Iyo” by Mike Velarde Jr., exquisitely rendered by the featured musician for the 7th Goldenberg Concert Series.

Damodar Das Castillo, described glowingly as “a 17-year-old cello prodigy who took the music world by storm at just seven years old as the youngest member and frequent soloist of the Manila Symphony Junior Orchestra,” was the musician of note onstage with pianist Heliodoro Fiel II.

Once again, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, through her initiative that is focused on supporting and spotlighting Filipino artistry, gave a prestigious platform to one of the country’s exceptional talents: “Ang Tselista (The Cellist).”

Held at the Goldenberg Mansion in Manila on 4 October, the hour-long classical concert enthralled special guests that included former First Lady Imelda Marcos, who with FL Liza, sat among the students and their mentors.

Around the room bedecked simply in pots of greenery and fresh flowers sat other special guests and supporters of the arts.

The scene, the setting and the music from Johann Sebastian Bach to Frederic Chopin to Faye Miravite, to our own Nicanor Abelardo and Nino Tiro, evoked the elegance of genteel Filipino society.

The simple Filipino-inspired cocktails served afterwards at the Glasshouse capped a night that proved anew the positive influence of music and the arts on society.

The Office of the President’s Goldenberg: The Concert Series aims to “bridge” the youth “to the heart of Filipino musicians, artists, culture and the arts,” according to the Social Secretary’s Office.

With her boundless enthusiasm for the arts, the First Lady initiated the concert series to “enrich young minds through the universal language of music,” as she herself said in an Instagram post last April.

And with “Ang Tselista,” FL Liza brought to the fore another story of inspiration — the young Damodar pouring his heart and soul into each piece, with a dedication undoubtedly much like his journey toward “winning second place at the 2015 NAMCYA competition to studying under esteemed mentors at the Mozarteum University Salzburg,” as stated in the show notes for the concert series’ seventh outing.

“A two-time Ani ng Dangal Awardee, he has also claimed top prizes in international competitions in Estonia, Germany and Italy. Most recently, he captivated audiences with a stunning performance of the Dvořák Cello Concerto alongside the Manila Symphony Orchestra,” the Social Secretary’s Office, which is under the OP, said in a Facebook post.

Such rare and exceptional talent deserves to be appreciated and heard, and kudos must be given to those who gave the musicians another stage on which to shine.