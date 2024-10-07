Ex-PNP Chief Albayalde Files COC for Angeles City Mayor

ANGELES CITY, Pampanga — Former Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Oscar Albayalde filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Monday, 2 October 2023, for the mayoralty of this city. He filed his COC at Clark Cityfront Mall at around 10 AM.

Albayalde, who served as PNP chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, is running against the Lazatin dynasty, which has held power in the city for decades. He is running under the People’s Reform Party, founded by former Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago.

Albayalde's candidacy is seen as a challenge to the Lazatin dynasty, which has been in control of the city for a long time. He believes that Angeles City residents are ready for change and want a leader who is a true public servant, always available to the people.

"The people are saying that incumbent politicians only show up every three years," Albayalde said in an interview. "I am presenting myself as a leader, not a politician. There is a difference between a politician and a leader in the eyes of the people of Angeles."

Albayalde emphasized his military background, stating that his word is his honor. "I am a soldier," he said. "I cannot make promises I cannot keep." He added that he was appointed as PNP chief based on his performance, qualifications, and experience, having served for almost 38 years.

He also criticized the Lazatin dynasty, saying that their continued rule has led to stagnation and a lack of development in the city. "It's business as usual. People will get tired of just having different names from the same family in power."

Albayalde pointed out that despite being a highly urbanized city, Angeles City has not experienced significant development. He criticized the lack of an urban development plan and the lack of progress in infrastructure. Albayalde also disclosed other concerns raised by Angeles residents, including health services, housing, garbage, hospitals, senior citizens' benefits, education, and benefits for single parents.

He also denounced the lack of consultation on environmental fees, which charge high rates on residents.

"If elected, we will look into it (environmental fee) dahil violation yan. In any contract, ang isang government agency hindi pwede magkontrata na disadvantageous sa mga tao," he emphasized.

Former Pampanga Representative Jonjon Lazatin filed his COC for the same post on 1 October. His brother, former city mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin, is running for Congress.