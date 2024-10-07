Escapee captured by Bucor Recovery Team

The New Bilibid Prison Recovery Team recaptured an escapee from the Leyte Regional Prison (LRP) in Calamba, Laguna.

The operation was conducted in close coordination with the LRP and the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency — Region VIII.

The apprehension followed crucial intelligence regarding the inmate’s location, prompting the team to raid his hideout.

The inmate had escaped custody on 24 August 2024.

“The swift and coordinated response of multiple agencies underscores the efficiency and determination of law enforcement in mitigating potential risks to public safety. The successful recapture reflects the Bureau of Corrections’ steadfast commitment to maintaining order and upholding the law, despite the challenges posed by prison escapes,” BuCor said.