Enchanted Kingdom celebrates 29 years of timeless magic

Enchanted Kingdom (EK), the first and only world-class theme park in the Philippines, officially marked the start of the celebration of its 29th anniversary at the Eldar’s Theater.

This year’s celebration reflects on how EK stood the test of time and imprinted its legacy among every Filipino family by providing transformational experiences across generations ever since the Park opened its magical gates in 1995.

“Looking back to almost three decades of Enchanted Kingdom, we truly have cultivated countless magical memories that transcends trends and generations. We are hopeful and excited to continuously be a part of everyone’s story through our timeless offerings for the years to come,” said Nico R. Mamon, EK’s 29th Anniversary Celebration chairperson.

The launch unveiled the roster of events and offerings EK prepared for everyone in line with its commitment of providing magical experiences and memories that last a lifetime.

Last 6 October, teachers were treated as EK paid tribute to their timeless contributions to the growth of countless Filipinos through the World Teachers’ Day Magical Celebration. They enjoyed the day filled with activities such as learning seminars, EDU-fun games, entertainment, zumba session and raffle prizes.

Meantime, in partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG) Philippines and Coca-Cola, EK is set to bring you a magical night of musical escape with the Timeless Magic Anniversary Show on 19 October 2024.

This will feature world-class performances from G-Force, Janine Berdin, and one of the biggest names in OPM, Zack Tabudlo. EK’s homegrown talents — SMS, Victoria’s Way, and the Kingsmen — will also be there to serenade us all.

And to top off this enchanting day, guests will witness a new and enchanting display with the Timeless Magic Fireworks Show.

The sky will light up in sync with the 29th Anniversary Theme Song composed and sung by SMS.

EK has honed many world-class talents such as the EK Circle of Artists, and our premier vocal groups Victoria’s Way and the Kingsmen.

This year, our very own P-pop girl group SMS will shine the brightest as they finally share their music on Spotify! Stream their first single “EK High! (Dance Like Me)” and watch out for the release of their new song “Meant to Shine.”

Create more timeless memories with your loved ones with the new family thrill ride that will be coming soon. This newest addition to EK’s lineup of attractions will bring fun and excitement to guests with its thrilling ride movement.

Enjoy optimized browsing with the addition of new features on the EK Mobile App. Guests can now receive push notifications to stay informed and engaged with upcoming promotions and on-the-day events. Plus a special access when you’re inside EK: you can now plan your way around the Park by checking estimated queue times for each ride right from the app.

An enhanced EK Online Store will also be launched this October for a seamless booking and shopping experience. New features include an improved calendar selection and an enhanced design featuring our latest merchandise offerings.

Bring home the magic with the newest set of EK merchandise like the Eldar Pop, Twin Princesses Rag Dolls, and the six-piece set EK Christmas Baubles. Shop these and more at our merchandise shops like the immersive tram souvenir shop at the EK Portico.

With our newest gated attraction, the Midway Mirror Maze, guests will step into a world of illusions, twists and turns as they navigate the labyrinth of mirrors and lights. Perfect for adventurers, the Midway Mirror Maze attraction promises a fun and challenging experience that will test one’s sense of direction.

Drop by our new Snaptooth Snack Station located at the Midway Boardwalk and savor more of our refreshing treats such as the chicken wings, sandwich, fries, and chips. Plus, kiddie sandwiches are also available especially made for the little ones.

Don’t miss out our latest partner tenants, Tater’s and Fortune Bakeshop; and try out our food offerings such as the Princess Cookies, Tricolor Eldar Cupcake, Eldar Face Round Cake, and many more.

EK also welcomed two iconic brands in its magical home for an enhanced retail and dining experience. Located at the EK Portico, have a magical time at Starbucks and Cafe Mary Grace which are open every day even when EK is closed.

Start planning your next magical visit as we open the Park five days a week this October. We will also be open every day starting 15 December until the first week of January.

Feel the Filipino festive cheer as EK brings back our giant Parol and Christmas Tree this November. Also embrace the magical spirit of the holidays with our Christmas shows and Christmastime Parade.

Get the perfect gift ideas to your loved ones as we launch our holiday e-catalogue. Also check out the world-class products made by local artisans at Pugad in AGILA, OTOP in Jungle Outpost, and other upcoming seasonal vendors.

For more information about this celebration and more of EK’s timeless magic, visit our Press Room at https://www.enchantedkingdom.ph/ek-press-room/ and EK’s official social media accounts @enchantedkingdom.ph for Facebook and Tiktok, and @ek_philippines for Twitter and Instagram.