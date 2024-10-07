Doc Harris: The legendary voice of Dragon Ball Z passes away at 76

Doc Harris, born Gilbert Auchinleck on 3 August 1948, in Canada, passed away on Saturday morning, 5 October 2024, at Vancouver General Hospital at the age of 76. A legendary voice actor, Harris was best known as the original narrator for the Ocean dub of Dragon Ball Z, lending his iconic voice to over 220 episodes.

His distinctive narration brought the epic battles and intense drama of the Dragon Ball universe to life for countless fans across the English-speaking world, helping to cement the series' status as a cultural phenomenon.

Harris's career spanned decades, beginning in radio broadcasting in Canada in 1966. Known by various names throughout his career, including "Gil Harris" and "Doc Holiday," he eventually settled on the moniker "Doc Harris."

Beyond his iconic role in Dragon Ball Z, Harris voiced characters in numerous other anime series, shows, and video games, including Monster Rancher, Mobile Suit Gundam: Encounters in Space, My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (as Grogar), and The X-Files. His versatile talent and distinctive voice made him a beloved figure in the voice acting community.

As fans around the world mourn his loss, they also celebrate the indelible mark he left on the anime industry and popular culture, ensuring that his legacy will live on through the countless productions he brought to life with his voice.