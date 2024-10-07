DMW suspends manning agency

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has suspended "Buwan Tala Manning Inc." for exploiting fishers, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac announced on Monday.

The agency's license was revoked following a series of recruitment violations uncovered in September.

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia stated that the agency faced several complaints from around 300 seafarers as early as June, primarily concerning breaches in their employment contracts.

“A lot of them failed to receive their monthly salaries and worse, they were not provided with decent accommodations,” Olalia stated.

He also added that some seafarers reported being forced to eat expired canned goods while at sea. Internet usage on the vessel was also charged against their wages.

The affected workers were supposed to earn $550 (approximately P30,000) per month, but many of their families never received these allotments.

The seafarers were reported to have gone to Singapore first before riding another ship to go to the fishing vessel.

They have received legal and financial assistance from the DMW's AKSYON fund.