DHSUD highlights affordable housing, urban renewal

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Monday highlighted President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s thrusts in the housing and urban development sector under Bagong Pilipinas brand of governance during the opening of the National Shelter Month 2024 (NSM 2024).

Acuzar said this year’s theme, “Matibay na Tahanan, Matatag na Komunidad Para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” stressed the administration’s goal of providing safe, decent yet affordable housing and sustainable urban renewal under the Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, the PLANADO (Plan & Do) Program and the Pasig Bigyang Buhay Muli (PBBM) project.

In his NSM 2024 message, Acuzar gave emphasis on the importance of sustained engagements with all stakeholders to ensure collaboration between the public and private sectors, and further propel vibrancy in the housing and real estate industry through the three major programs of DHSUD.

“Under these programs, we are not merely building houses, we are transforming communities into resilient and sustainable living spaces with utmost consideration to the protection of the environment, and we are improving the way of life of our people,” Acuzar said.

In his key speech, DHSUD Undersecretary Avelino Tolentino III rallied all stakeholders to align efforts in helping realize the dream of every Filipino family to have a house of their own.

“Big words and an even bigger task, I must say, and many challenges remain along our way. But we have to be bold in pursuing 4PH to address homelessness,” Tolentino said.

“That is why, we call on everyone in the sector to start turning these challenges into opportunities, and align all our efforts toward this shared goal of providing matitibay na tahanan, matatag na komunidad para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” he added.

During Monday’s opening program held at DHSUD Central in Quezon City, officials and employees of the Department, its key shelter agencies and other guests from the private sector witnessed the ribbon cutting for the week-long housing fair located at the ground floor of DHSUD Building.

Open to accepting guests and visitors from 7 to 11 October the housing fair offers services from DHSUD’s key shelter agencies such as the Social Housing Finance Corporation, National Home Mortgage Finance Corporation, National Housing Authority, Human Settlements Adjudication Commission and the Pag-IBIG Fund.