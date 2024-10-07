CODE OF EXCELLENCE

LIFE

US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson
Renowned and illustrious Filipino fashion designer Dennis Lustico showcased his collection, dubbed “Pamana,” at the historic Goldenberg Mansion on 3 October. The discerning fashion, style and design crowd, along with various industry insiders, flocked to the by-invitation-only cultural presentation that marked his 25th year in the Philippine fashion industry. Everyone was chicly dressed with pride in their contemporary Filipiniana best.

Lustico’s “Pamana” (a term meaning inheritance or heritage) reflects a commitment to honoring and sustaining traditional Filipino craftsmanship. The show was opened by 10 ambassadors to the Philippines who graced the runway wearing custom Dennis Lustico pieces, followed by the breathtaking “Pamana” collection, which included 40 womenswear and 10 menswear pieces.

The outstanding milestone event is a visionary initiative designed to insightfully influence future generations of designers by showcasing the signature Filipino aesthetics, techniques and tailoring. Lustico, together with event chairperson Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, has chosen Fashion Aid Philippines — a non-profit organization dedicated to helping emerging craftsmen and designers improve the quality of their talent and provide platforms to execute their visions — as the beneficiary of the salon show. Lustico’s artistry and enthusiasm for preserving Filipino heritage promise to make “Pamana” a landmark occasion for all Filipino fashion talents.

“PAMANA: A Silver Year Salon Show” gives special thanks to Cong. Robert Nazal, Cong. Bernadette Herrera, Kultura, Pagcor, Diagold, Sec. Katrina Ponce-Enrile, Aivee Clinic, San Miguel Corporation, Aqua Boracay, Lepanto Mining and PiliAni.

SINGAPOREAN Ambassador Constance See.
JAPANESE Ambassador Endo Kazuya
BRITISH Ambassador Laure Beaufils
ROMANIAN Ambassador Răduţa Dana Matache
THAI Ambassador Tull Traisorat
HUNGARIAN Ambassador Titanilla Tóth
NORWEGIAN Ambassador Christian Halaas Lyster
EGYPTIAN Ambassador Ahmed Shehabeldin Ibrahim
MALAYSIAN Ambassador Malik Melvin Castelino
DESIGNER Dennis Lustico
SecRETARY Dina Tantoco, Ana Lorenzana de Ocampo, Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, Carla Tengco, First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, Secretary Christina Frasco and Michelle Tiangco.
Francis Reyes and Erica Concepcion Reyes.
Camille Makasiar, Sharyn Wong and Marga Nograles.
Patrick Rosas, Margie Moran and Fely Ayala.
Ferdinand Pallera, Felix Co, Carlo Co, Rodric Hang, Tonee Charmaine Co-Hang, Antonio Co and Frank Briones.
Bryan Yap, Christine Yap, Jonathan Matti, Cassey Yap and Abigail Yap Ang.
