CODE OF EXCELLENCE

Renowned and illustrious Filipino fashion designer Dennis Lustico showcased his collection, dubbed “Pamana,” at the historic Goldenberg Mansion on 3 October. The discerning fashion, style and design crowd, along with various industry insiders, flocked to the by-invitation-only cultural presentation that marked his 25th year in the Philippine fashion industry. Everyone was chicly dressed with pride in their contemporary Filipiniana best.

Lustico’s “Pamana” (a term meaning inheritance or heritage) reflects a commitment to honoring and sustaining traditional Filipino craftsmanship. The show was opened by 10 ambassadors to the Philippines who graced the runway wearing custom Dennis Lustico pieces, followed by the breathtaking “Pamana” collection, which included 40 womenswear and 10 menswear pieces.

The outstanding milestone event is a visionary initiative designed to insightfully influence future generations of designers by showcasing the signature Filipino aesthetics, techniques and tailoring. Lustico, together with event chairperson Consul Agnes Huibonhoa, has chosen Fashion Aid Philippines — a non-profit organization dedicated to helping emerging craftsmen and designers improve the quality of their talent and provide platforms to execute their visions — as the beneficiary of the salon show. Lustico’s artistry and enthusiasm for preserving Filipino heritage promise to make “Pamana” a landmark occasion for all Filipino fashion talents.

“PAMANA: A Silver Year Salon Show” gives special thanks to Cong. Robert Nazal, Cong. Bernadette Herrera, Kultura, Pagcor, Diagold, Sec. Katrina Ponce-Enrile, Aivee Clinic, San Miguel Corporation, Aqua Boracay, Lepanto Mining and PiliAni.