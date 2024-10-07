Chel Diokno says running under Akbayan 'a principled decision'

Human rights lawyer Jose Manuel "Chel" Diokno formally expressed his desire to secure a House seat as he filed his certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) for the Akbayan Party-list on Monday, 7 October.

Diokno, who many people thought would run for senator anew, explained his decision behind settling for a House seat.

"Bihira pong dumarating ang pagkakataon na maging bahagi ng isang solid at mahabang track record na party-list tulad ng Akbayan at yung pagkakataon ay matagal nating pinag-isipan (It's a very rare opportunity to be part of a party-list group that has a solid and long track record. I have been thinking about this opportunity for a long time)," Diokno said.

"At nakita natin na pareho lang naman yung paglilingkod kung ikaw ay nasa House of Representatives o sa Senad (And I have seen that the service is the same whether you are in the House of Representatives of the Senate)," he added.

Diokno, however, also admitted that he has been considering the results of recent surveys where he is not included in the top 12.

"Tinitingnan din natin yung ibang factors, kasama na rin yung survey (We are also looking into many factors, including the survey)," he said.

Diokno, who serves as the chairperson of the Free Legal Assistance Group, ran for senator in 2019 and 2022. He did not win in both times, placing 21st with 6.3 million votes and 19th with 10 million votes, respectively,

Fight for non-traditional family, entertainment industry workers

Lawyer Arnel Diaz, the first nominee of the Pamilya Ko Party-list group, said if elected, they will advocate for the rights of the non-traditional family, such as those involved in failed marriages and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community.

Diaz said the group will push for divorce, a domestic partnership law, and create a legal framework for surrogacy if they successfully earn a seat in the House of Representatives.

"Nakikita natin itong reyalidad sa community. And we cannot just turn a blind eye... Ang mahalaga is dapat tugunan ng estado (We've seen the reality in the community. And we cannot just turn a blind eye... The important is the state should address this). The state cannot turn a blind eye to the non-traditional family," he added.

Actress and film producer Nora Villamayor, known professionally as Nora Aunor, also filed a CONA for the People's Champ Party-list group.

"Ate Guy" said if elected, she would help her friends in the entertainment industry. Villamayor is the group's second nominee.

Villamayor also belied rumors that she was only running because she did not have program offers on television.

"Hindi naman po totoo yun. May mga inaalok naman pong pelikula sakin (It's not true. There are still film offers for me)," she said.