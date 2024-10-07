BI: Over 10K POGO workers file visa downgrade

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday disclosed that at more 10,000 foreign workers employed by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) have already filed for visa downgrading before the 15 October deadline.

In a statement, BI commissioner Joel Viado said that the agency has advised POGO workers to voluntarily downgrade their 9G visas to tourist visas before the deadline.

He added that those who fail to meet the deadline will be required to leave the country by the end of the year.

"We are expediting the downgrading process to comply with the President's directive," said Viado. "We encourage POGO workers to file as early as possible to avoid complications."

Visa downgrading will allow foreign workers to revert their status from work visas to temporary visitor visas, which permit them to legally work in the Philippines for 59 days.

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. banned all POGOs in July following their involvement in several crimes, including human trafficking, serious illegal detention, and money scams.

An interagency task force has been formed to oversee the closure of POGO operations and assist affected workers. The task force includes representatives from the BI, the Department of Justice, the Department of Labor and Employment, and other government agencies.