BI orders probe on OFW certificate incident

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday has ordered an investigation following an incident at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 where an overzealous immigration officer delayed the departure of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) even with a valid Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

BI commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado said that if any irregularities are found, the agency will take the appropriate action.

Reports disclosed that the OFW — identified as Adrian Mendoza — was bound for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia when he was questioned by the immigration officer about his OEC.

Viado said that while the BI recognizes the need for efficiency and courtesy during immigration checks, clarifying inquiries is a standard procedure to ensure the legitimacy of travel documents.

He added that in partnership with the Department of Migrant Workers, the BI has improved verification procedures and is exploring electronic and green lanes for faster processing.