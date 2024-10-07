BATTLE OF ILOILO

ILOILO CITY — After an impressive finish in the previous Philippine Golf Tour event at Forest Hills, all eyes will be on Rupert Zaragosa as he defends his title in the ICTSI Iloilo Golf Challenge at the Iloilo Golf and Country Club here.

The P2.5-million championship kicks off on Tuesday at the short but demanding course, where Zaragosa clinched his maiden Tour win in dominant fashion last year, winning by nine strokes over seasoned campaigner Tony Lascuña.

Zaragosa’s consistent performances this season highlight his readiness to chase a second career victory.

Since finishing tied for 22nd at the circuit’s opening leg in Apo, Zaragosa has placed no lower than 14th in the following six tournaments, including a second-place finish behind Keanu Jahns at last month’s ICTSI Forest Hills Classic. His sharp form and competitive mindset will be crucial as he seeks to repeat his success in Iloilo.

But the field remains formidable, with several top competitors eager to challenge Zaragosa’s reign.

Winners from this season’s legs — Jhonnel Ababa (Apo), Clyde Mondilla (Caliraya Springs), Angelo Que (Philippine Masters) and Lascuña (Splendido Taal) — are all looking to secure a second victory before the Tour heads into its final two stages.

While Palos Verdes leg winner Lloyd Go, Lakewood champion Sean Ramos, and Jahns have opted to skip this week’s event due to prior commitments, the tournament will still feature a strong field. Notable contenders include former leg champions Ira Alido, Reymon Jaraula, Guido van der Valk, Zanieboy Gialon and Jay Bayron.

Additionally, veterans Michael Bibat, Dino Villanueva, Marvin Dumandan and Elmer Salvador, alongside rising stars Aidric Chan, Ryan Monsalve and Josh Jorge, are aiming to make their mark.

Meanwhile, Zaragosa drew Bayron and Ira Alido in the 7:20 a.m. flight, while Ababa and Mondilla brace for an early showdown with Marvin Dumandan at 8 a.m., and Que collides with Zanieboy Gialon and Russell Bautista at 7 a.m., all on No. 1.

Zaragosa’s consistent performances this season highlight his readiness to chase a second career victory.

A host of international players, including Japan’s Ozeki Kakeru and Daiya Suzuki, the United States’ Drew Proctor and Collin Wheeler, and Korea’s Tae Won Kim, Taesoo Kim, and Hyun Ho Rho, are also looking to disrupt the local dominance in pursuit of a victory.

With ranking points at stake, as well as a place in the Match Play Championship in November, the competition this week promises to be intense. Zaragosa’s rivals are hungry for success, and his title defense will be anything but easy.