Bam Aquino eyes Senate comeback

Former senator Paolo Benigno "Bam" Aquino formally announced his bid to regain Senate seat as he filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Monday.

Aquino, who abandoned his Senate bid in 2022 to run former vice president Leni Robredo's presidential campaign, failed to get re-elected in the 2019 elections. He placed overall with 14,144,923 votes.

This time, Aquino said he will rely heavily on volunteerism and social media campaign.

"This is not about going back to the old habits. There's a new way of campaigning now. Heavy on social media and heavy on volunteerism," he said.

"We saw during the 2022 campaign that there are many people who want to see change in our country. It's just important that we encourage them to come out again, have a voice again, and help with our campaign again," he added.

If elected, he will push for education reform and jobs for the youth.

Aquino, who already left his previous party, Liberal Party, is now running under Katipunan ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino which was founded in 2020.