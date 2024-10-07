LATEST

Arnold Vegafria’s COC filing marks his mayoral bid in Olongapo City

LOOK: Renowned talent manager files for mayoralty position in Olongapo City. Arnold Vegafria, a renowned talent manager and producer, filed his Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) at the SMX Convention Center in Olongapo City on Monday.
Anak Ng Gapo
The "Manager ng Bayan" is a known talent manager who aims to reform his hometown into a bustling city with his reform program. He is accompanied by his team, Anak ng Gapo, composed of notable businessmen from the city.Photos by Jonas Reyes
