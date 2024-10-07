AP Renewables, Cemex tap Aboitiz expertise

Aboitiz Group infrastructure service unit Aboitiz Construction has bagged maintenance contracts for AP Renewables Inc. (APRI), a geothermal company under Aboitiz Power Corporation, and global giant arm CEMEX Philippines.

The three-year service agreement for APRI, which began in September 2024, involves maintenance works at the Makban Geothermal Power Plant in Bay and Calauan, Laguna and the Tiwi Geothermal Plant in Tiwi, Albay.

The contract also includes mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and condition monitoring tasks.

Aboitiz Construction previously provided manpower for maintenance at APRI’s Tiwi Geothermal Power Plant in Albay from June to August 2024.

Longer deal

CEMEX also extended its six-month contract with Aboitiz Construction until December 2024 for supplying technical manpower for the commissioning of kiln line 4 at its Antipolo City plant.

The commissioning activities include major equipment such as the Vertical Roller Mill, kiln, clinker cooler and dust collectors.

Currently, the workforce for the CEMEX project totals 200 personnel, with approximately 30 percent sourced locally from Antipolo City.

This aligns with the firm’s mission to support local communities while ensuring the effective execution of projects.

“Our recent partnerships with AP Renewables, Inc. (APRI) and CEMEX Philippines demonstrate our commitment to execution excellence. These projects affirm our ability to provide reliable maintenance solutions while prioritizing safety and quality of work,” Aboitiz Construction chief operating officer Ramez Sidhom said.

These projects with APRI and CEMEX underline Aboitiz Construction’s commitment to providing quality maintenance and commissioning services in the renewable energy and cement industries, the company said in a statement.