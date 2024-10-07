Ahtisa Manalo in Top 10 at Miss Cosmo '24, wins People’s Choice Award

Philippine bet Ahtisa Manalo ended her bid for the country’s first Miss Cosmo International crown, finishing in the Top 10 but missing the Top 5. Despite this, she clinched the Miss Cosmo 2024 People’s Choice Award during Saturday night’s coronation in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Although her People’s Choice win secured her spot in the Top 10, Manalo ultimately fell short of advancing to the Top 5 after the evening gown competition.

She was outperformed by Miss Cosmo Indonesia Ketut Permata Juliastrid, Miss Cosmo USA Samantha Elliott, Miss Cosmo Vietnam Bui Xuan Hanh, Miss Cosmo Peru Romina Lozano and Miss Cosmo Thailand Karnruethai Tassabut, all of whom advanced to the Q&A portion of the pageant.

Following the Top 5 reveal, the competition narrowed down to the Top 2: Thailand and Indonesia. The Southeast Asian contenders then faced off in a rebuttal round, passionately presenting and advocating for their respective causes.

After two rounds, Indonesia’s Ketut Permata Juliastrid emerged victorious, being crowned Miss Cosmo 2024 just as the clock struck midnight. Thailand’s Karnruethai Tassabut secured the 1st runner-up title.

The event was hosted by Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, alongside Vietnamese host MC Duc Bao.

Despite Ahtisa’s loss, netizens celebrated her Top 10 achievement, expressing pride in how gracefully and resiliently she represented the Philippines on the international stage.

“We appreciate you so much for putting up a good fight, Ahtisa. I am so sorry they robbed you like that. You’ve raised our flag so well and made us all proud,” X user

@imkierantiu said.

“She once said that if she failed to become Miss Cosmo, she would fulfill other dreams. Another way of saying goodbye to pageantry. Thank you for raising our flag, Ma Ahtisa Manalo,” X user @forexTito23 added.

Despite the setback, Philippine contestant Daumier Corilla was crowned Mister Global 2024 on Sunday in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Laro. Hindi talaga tumatagal ang pighati ng Pilipinas sa pageantry. Nakakabawi tayo agad. Daanin lang natin sa tawa (Play. The Philippines’ sorrow in pageantry never lasts long. We bounce back quickly. Let’s just laugh it off),” X user @Dainsleif_10 wrote, celebrating the country’s swift recovery just a day after Ahtisa’s loss.