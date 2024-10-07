‘Boying’ confirms Jonvic is next DILG

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla will be the next secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla confirmed yesterday.

Jonvic taking over the DILG post follows the resignation of Secretary Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr. who will seek a senatorial post in the 2025 midterm elections.

“I think so. He is scheduled to have an oath-taking tomorrow. In fact, I believe he’s withdrawing his candidacy (as reelectionist governor) as we speak,” Remulla said.

The DoJ chief welcomed his brother’s appointment, saying it would significantly contribute to improving the country’s justice system. He noted that the DILG, the Department of Justice, and the Supreme Court are all part of the Justice Sector Coordinating Council.

“The commitments can be made instantly because the two of us can always talk about what needs to be done. There will be better coordination,” Remulla said.

“Like minds, I think we only want the best for our country. We don’t have any other motives here,” he added.

Remulla expressed optimism that the DoJ and DILG would be able to accelerate the training of policemen and prosecutors with his brother’s appointment.

“I think it will have a very good effect on the justice system, especially regarding the training of the police and prosecutors. We will be able to accelerate that training,” the DoJ secretary said.

Jonvic is a two-term governor of Cavite province.