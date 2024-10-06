‘WE LOVE CARS’ - Hashimoto promises bigger Toyota Gazoo races to boost motorsports

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) roared with the second race weekend of its premier motorsports program, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup (TGR Philippine Cup).

The event, held on 28 September at the Clark International Speedway, was a thrilling spectacle for all. Spectators and racing fans watched as racers with varying backgrounds fiercely competed in the sprint and endurance races, delivering heart-pumping action on the track.

During the opening ceremony, TMP president Masando Hashimoto shared his passion and excitement of getting behind the wheel of a race car as he continues to race under the Novice Class.

“I am reminded of Toyota Motor Corporation chairman Akio Toyoda’s rallying cry of ‘We Love Cars’ and can confidently say that motorsports is well and alive in the Philippines, and it will only get bigger with your support and passion,” he said.