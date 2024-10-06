‘WE LOVE CARS’ - Hashimoto promises bigger Toyota Gazoo races to boost motorsports

Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) roared with the second race weekend of its premier motorsports program, the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup (TGR Philippine Cup).
The event, held on 28 September at the Clark International Speedway, was a thrilling spectacle for all. Spectators and racing fans watched as racers with varying backgrounds fiercely competed in the sprint and endurance races, delivering heart-pumping action on the track.
During the opening ceremony, TMP president Masando Hashimoto shared his passion and excitement of getting behind the wheel of a race car as he continues to race under the Novice Class.
“I am reminded of Toyota Motor Corporation chairman Akio Toyoda’s rallying cry of ‘We Love Cars’ and can confidently say that motorsports is well and alive in the Philippines, and it will only get bigger with your support and passion,” he said.
Seasoned racers under the Promotional, Sporting and Super Sporting classes returned to the track once again to fight and claim the top spot in one of the races.
Throughout the day, racers navigated sunny conditions during the morning session, while the afternoon brought overcast skies. Shifting weather challenged drivers to showcase their skill and bravery, delivering adrenaline-pumping action and intense, bumper-to-bumper racing for the fans.
For Race Weekend 2, two sprint races and an endurance race took place.
Winners in Race 1 (Sprint Race 3) Novice Class: Champion Jamil Lacuna, runner-up Pablo Salapantan and second runner-up Russel Reyes.
In Promotional Class: Champion Ryan Agoncillo, runner-up Bong Garbes and second runner-up Rex Abrenilla.
In Sporting Class: Champion Kody Ng, runner-up Raymond Cudala and second runner-up Jesse Garcia.
In Super Sporting Class: Champion Iñigo Anton, runner-up Red Diwa and second runner-up Russel Cabrera.
Novice Class winners in Race 2 (Sprint Race 3) are Reyes, champion; Lacuna, runner-up; and John Rey San Diego, second runner-up.
Johndale Dy ruled the Promotional Class followed by Bong Garbes and Mike Santos. Sporting Class went to Cudala with Jay Lao and Alain Alzona coming in second and third, respectively.
Super Sporting Class saw Anton as champion with Cabrera and Royce Sarmiento taking second and third places.
In Race 3 (Endurance Race 2) Novice Class, Reyes dominated Reph Bangsil and San Diego; Promotional Class title went to Garbes, while Abrenilla and Julia delos Angeles placed second and third, respectively.
Jiro Garbes claimed the Sporting Class title, besting Alzona and Ng. Super Sporting Class went to Anton who beat Red Diwa and Maila Avila.
The track was brought to life with the roar of engines as car club members showcased their GR performance vehicles during the Car Club Track Day.
The excitement continued on with thrilling hot laps and a captivating driving exhibition by renowned drifters Hanz Jimenez and Dane Cruz.
Lucky attendees from the public had the chance to ride shotgun and experience the adrenaline rush of drifting firsthand. Visitors also enjoyed various giveaways at the sponsors’ booths and engaged in the TGR GT Cup experience booth.
The race weekend concluded on a high note with a live performance by Filipino singer Barbie Almalbis, followed by the awarding ceremony for the event’s winners which drew attention from the crowd as new winners stood on the podium.
The second race weekend of the Toyota Gazoo Racing Philippine Cup is brought by Official Fuel Parter Petron and Official Tire Partner GT Radial, and in cooperation with Official Timekeeper Seiko.
This event is also supported by Toyota Financial Services Philippines, myToyota Wallet, Denso, AVT, 3M, ROTA, Tuason Racing, OMP and Kinto One.
Racing fans can look forward to the final race weekend of the TGR Philippine Cup on 9 November for an exciting finale.