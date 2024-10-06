TUNLAND’S THUNDER: Foton’s all-new mild-hybrid pickup trucks barrel into the mall

Both trucks are powered by a 2.0L Aucan turbo-diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 161 PS and 450 Nm of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.

The vehicles at the roadshow are showcased with outdoor gear from Overland Kings, highlighting their lifestyle appeal.

“We’re excited to let the public take an up-close look at our new Tunland V7 and V9 pickups, which aim to set new benchmarks in size, luxury, performance and fuel efficiency in the lifestyle pickup segment,” said Levy Santos, FMPI general manager.