TUNLAND’S THUNDER: Foton’s all-new mild-hybrid pickup trucks barrel into the mall

Foton Motor Philippines Inc. (FMPI) has kicked off the first leg of its “Tunland On Tour Roadshow” at SM Mall of Asia, allowing potential customers to explore the all-new Tunland V7 and V9 pickup trucks up close. The roadshow runs until 9 October.
Initially unveiled at the 2024 Manila International Auto Show (MIAS), the Tunland V7 and V9 models are full-size, diesel-hybrid pickups that emphasize luxury, space and advanced technology.
Both trucks are powered by a 2.0L Aucan turbo-diesel engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system, delivering 161 PS and 450 Nm of torque through an eight-speed automatic transmission available in both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations.
The vehicles at the roadshow are showcased with outdoor gear from Overland Kings, highlighting their lifestyle appeal.
“We’re excited to let the public take an up-close look at our new Tunland V7 and V9 pickups, which aim to set new benchmarks in size, luxury, performance and fuel efficiency in the lifestyle pickup segment,” said Levy Santos, FMPI general manager.
Inside, the Tunland V7 and V9 feature leather upholstery, power-adjustable seats, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, full LCD instrumentation, and a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The Tunland V7 has a heavy-duty leaf spring rear suspension, while the V9 offers a more comfort-oriented five-link rear suspension.
FMPI also emphasizes the value of its vehicles, offering a solid 5-year or 150,000-km warranty.
The pricing for the 2024 Foton Tunland models is as follows: Tunland V7 4x2 AT: P1.758 million; Tunland V7 4x4 AT: P1.888 million; Tunland V9 4x2 AT: P1.788 million; Tunland V9 4x4 AT: P1.998 million