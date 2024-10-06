Thousands back Yogi’s Cebu City mayoralty run

More than 50,000 people gathered over the weekend to proclaim former Customs Commissioner and DAILY TRIBUNE columnist Yogi Filemon Ruiz as their Cebu City mayoralty candidate.

“I want to be clear on this... In this proclamation, I will not be announcing a vice mayor or congressman,” Ruiz said during the rally on Friday.

He emphasized that elections are not about fielding a complete slate but about selecting candidates who align with their group’s political goals.

Ruiz said his slate will be under the Marcos Sr. political party, Kilusang Bagong Lipunan. He filed his certificate of candidacy (CoC) on Saturday.

In a press conference before the proclamation, Ruiz said he will use his experience in law enforcement to implement decisive changes in Cebu City.

He revealed his council slate, which includes basketball veteran Bonel Balingit, Arlene Salahuddin, Emmanuel Maranga, Niceforo Iroy, Atty. Renil Oliva, Clarissa Otadoy and Omar Kintanar.

Meanwhile, suspended Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama filed his CoC with his slate. His running mate will be basketball veteran Dondon Hontiveros.

Rama’s congressional candidates under Partido Barug, Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipinas will be ABC president Franklyn Ong for the north district and reelectionist Congressman Eduardo Rama in the south district.

Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia and his running mate Atty. Jose Daluz III are expected to file their CoCs on 8 October, alongside reelectionist Congresswoman Rachel “Cutie” del Mar for the north district congressional seat.

Also set to file their CoCs is the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan, led by City Councilor Nestor Archival for mayor and former Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña for vice mayor.