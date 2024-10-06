‘Thieving’ lady bank exec nabbed

The Pasay City police arrested a female bank accountant for qualified theft amounting to nearly P3.7 million.

Police said the suspect, identified as alias Jinky, was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. last 4 October 2024.

A bank teller reported to her manager that she was instructed by the suspect to make a fraudulent deposit transaction through an e-wallet service.

The bank branch manager immediately brought the suspect to the police substation and filed a complaint of qualified theft.

Four bank transaction slips reflecting the amount led to the suspect’s arrest.