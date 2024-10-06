THE GRANDSON ALSO RISES: Mig continues boxing legacy of ‘The Flash’

Unbeknownst to many, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has a Filipino occupying a key spot in the governing body’s powerful Ratings Committee.

Headquartered in Mexico City, the WBC lists Juan Miguel “Mig” Elorde as one of its 18 members.

Mig is the grandson of the late great world junior-lightweight champion Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, who reigned from 1960 to 1967.

Considered as the greatest Filipino boxer of all-time next to Manny Pacquiao, The Flash remains a beloved figure in Philippine sports.

But another Elorde is slowly making inroads in the fight game.

Mig, the son of Johnny Elorde and Liza Vicencio, was named to the influential committee by no less than the boxing body’s president Mauricio Sulaiman.

His appointment was formally made in March during the birthday celebration of Elorde.

Within two months, Mig had found himself attending the monthly ratings meeting being presided over by ratings chairman Dean Lohuis of the United States.

“I started as a member of the committee in May and since then I have been attending the monthly meeting that starts at 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. That’s Manila time and it is not easy work because we spend at least 30 minutes in each weight class,” Mig told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Also attending the meeting are ratings vice-chairman Kevin Noone of Thailand, executive secretary Luis Medina of Mexico, Marcos Arienti of Argentina, Tommy Ashy of the US, Victor Cota of Mexico, Patrick Cusick of Thailand, Miguel Angel De Pablos of Spain, Alberto Guerra of Panama, Frank Hadley of Australia, Nicolas Hidalgo of Venezuela, Marina Milovanova of Russia, Peter Ngatane of South Africa, Carlos Utrilla o Spain, Daniel Van De Wiele of Belgium and Anson Wright of Great Britain.

Interestingly, Abraham Mitra of the Philippines, formerly the chairman of the Games and Amusements Board, remains listed but hasn’t been attending.

“It was an honor to be given the chance to be a part of the committee,” Mig, usually shy and soft-spoken, said.

Since he is representing the Philippines, Mig makes sure that Filipino boxers are not overlooked by his fellow members.

“You have to fight for our fighters because of the lobbying. I fight for Filipino boxers who are ranked highly and I make sure that they get rated or retain their spots as long as they are active and winning.”

To do just that, Mig regularly sends results of fights involving Filipinos to the ratings committee head.

Take it from somebody who used to fight professionally.

After spending his grade school and high school days at La Salle-Zobel, Mig took up Culinary Arts at the College of Saint Benilde, graduating in 2008.

It was right after he finished his studies that his father Johnny allowed him to fulfill his dream of turning professional.

Another brother, Juan Martin, also used to fight professionally while another brother, Nico, opted to play basketball and is now displaying his wares in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League after a stint in the Philippine Basketball Association.

After fighting for the last time in 2022 in Australia, bowing to the now world-rated Sam Goodman, Mig decided to call it a day, logging a tally of 29-3 with 15 knockouts.

The highlight of his career took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in September 2019.

His opponent? Emanuel Navarrete of Mexico.

He was challenging for Navarrete’s World Boxing Organization super-bantamweight crown and with his father Johnny in his corner, Mig was stopped in the fourth frame.

Mig revealed that once in the ring, Johnny didn’t treat him like his son.

“I just felt that on top of the ring, he was my trainer and I was his boxer,” Mig said.

While the fight was taking place, a notable absentee in the corner or the spectator’s row was his mother, Liza.

“She didn’t watch. She stayed inside the dressing room and prayed the rosary,” Mig said.

In the end, Mig didn’t have any regrets.

“Imagine, I fought for a world title and it was held at the T-Mobile Arena.”

Nowadays, Mig is attending to the family business within the vast Elorde Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque.

He manages the resto-bar called Southpaw, a homage to his late Hall of Fame grandfather who fought as a lefty.

Occasionally, he also lends a hand whenever his parents are staging regular shows at the Flash Grand Ballroom.

But what’s on top of his priority list is his coveted role as a member of the Ratings Committee of the world’s premier boxing organization.

“I am doing my best in this post because it could lead me to even better things,” said Mig, who is now 37.

Somebody up there likes Mig Elorde.