Task force formed for barangay chair slay

San Juan, Ilocos Sur — Authorities here disclosed that it created a special task force to investigate the killing of a barangay chairman and his son.

San Juan police chief Lt. Reynald Ramos said that the task force created will investigate the killing of Barangay Caronoan chairperson Bello Valorozo and his son Jumar, who were shot dead as they turned a corner in Barangay Lapting at around 7 p.m. last 23 September 2024.

Police said the victims were hit multiple times by unidentified motorcycle-riding assailants. The victims did not survive.

Ramos said PNP Investigators recovered three .45 caliber bullet casings and a slug from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Ramos said that they launched a barangay visitation program in Barangay Bannuar to bring the police’s service closer to the community.

Attended by Vice Mayor Benjamin Doc Jun Sarmiento Jr. and DILG officer Amado Tabin, Ramos said they discussed the prevailing peace and order of this municipality.

“The San Juan police are forever grateful for the active support of our LGU led by Mayor Ma. Ellaine Sarmiento and Vice Mayor Doctor Jun Sarmiento, stakeholders and community for supporting our plans and programs,” Ramos said.