Stupid is as stupid does

Social Media has, without doubt, made a democracy out of stupidity, allowing overzealous dimwits to lord it over everyone else, or so they think.

The problem, of course, with these thickheads is they don’t know they are dumb and in some cases, even feel ironically superior, making it difficult to actually engage them in some meaningful conversation.

You talk about politics, they respond with a bible verse. Then, when you talk about the bible, they respond with the proverbial, “I’m praying for you, so you may see the light.”

In some extreme cases, they will even throw insults here and there and when you react, they’d get offended and chastise you for invalidating their feelings.

This not to say though social media is responsible for all this. It’s just that it provides them a platform to showcase their stupidity.

Just look at some of our honorable members of Congress. They conduct their congressional inquiries via YouTube with so much confidence they actually think they are God’s gift to humankind.

Congressman Dan Fernandez, for instance, even derided a witness for consulting with her counsel, saying lawyers no longer enjoy a monopoly of the law since he can google provisions in a heartbeat anyway. This is why he loves reminding resource persons not to “pool him” because he knows everything.

To be honest, I can come up with a plethora of examples of how these politicians make a mockery of the trust and confidence reposed on them and if I do, I can even make a book about it.

Anyway, according to Dunning and Krueger, noted psychologists who studied the phenomenon extensively, less intelligent people (potentially) are extremely confident because they lack self-awareness or appraisal which in itself is a cognitive skill that requires intelligence.

Hence, they have difficulty grasping whatever idea is thrown at them and condescendingly respond to any post on twitter, Facebook or Instagram based on what they think is right, totally ignoring opposing views and opinions.

This is why it makes no sense to engage trolls or some passionate do-gooders who don’t know any better. However patient and respectful you are, they would still viciously attack you with their vitriolic but stupid and insipid comments. If need be, they will even make it appear that you are what they are.

A dear friend, recently, posted some innocuous opinion on a viral issue, which albeit contrary to those of others, was worded carefully and respectfully.

Despite this however, he was confronted with hundreds of replies, which belittled his integrity, accused him of a lot of wrongdoings, and even threatened his very own life and those of his family. The only saving grace fortunately was he ignored them and took the higher road.

Now, a lot of people often say we can all agree to disagree. This is a tall order because in most cases, the people you’re dealing with don’t have any clue at all about what the heck you’re harping on or talking about.

They simply operate on a different wavelength. Just like some of those senators and congressmen every time they open their mouths or those elected officials who think they can fool us with their mendacity.

You see, the know-it-alls are really out there to wreak havoc and it stands to reason to engage with a caveat. Just to clarify though, I am not saying I am smart for saying all this. I may be stupid af ter all. At least though, I’m conflicted about it.