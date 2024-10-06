Stop Alice Guo’s candidacy, Comelec pressed

Senator Win Gatchalian expressed his dismay over the possible filing of a Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) by dismissed mayor Alice Guo for her mayoral bid in Bamban, Tarlac.

According to the lawmaker, if the Commission on Elections (Comelec) proceeds with Guo’s candidacy filing, it would be an affront to the Filipino people.

“This would be an insult to us Filipinos and to the country because, first and foremost, she [Alice Guo] is not a Filipino, so she cannot run for public office and serve the Filipino people,” Gatchalian said.

He added that there is evidence proving that the dismissed Bamban mayor is not a Filipino citizen. “The fingerprints show that she is Guo Hua Ping, and Guo Hua Ping is a Chinese citizen.”

In light of various pieces of evidence presented in Senate hearings, the senator urged the Comelec to immediately dismiss Guo’s candidacy.

“She should be disqualified by the Comelec because they already said that Guo is not Filipino due to the matching of her fingerprints and her alien certificate of registration.”

Atty. Stephen David, Guo’s lawyer, confirmed in an ambush interview at the Department of Justice that his client will file her candidacy through a representative in a bid to secure the top seat in the municipality.

David also emphasized that only the courts can decide regarding Guo’s citizenship.

Different lawmakers have expressed their disappointment with Guo’s mayoral bid. Senator Risa Hontiveros warned that Guo would commit material misrepresentation if she claimed to be a Filipino citizen. Hontiveros further added that such a claim would contribute to the long list of lawsuits filed against her.

Alice Guo has been stripped of her title as Bamban mayor following the filing of a quo warranto petition by the Office of the Solicitor General. Through a representative, Guo is expected to file her candidacy on Tuesday, 8 October, the last day for CoC filing. Guo is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail following the filing of qualified trafficking charges by the Regional Trial Court in Pasig City.