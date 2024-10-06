State troops recover Leyte insurgents’ weapons

ORMOC CITY — Members of the Philippine Army recovered a cache of firearms and ammunition in Leyte province after relatives of a slain member of the communist New People’s Army (NPA) pointed out their location to the soldiers.

93rd Infantry Battalion commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Charlie Saclot said that the firearms cache consisting of an M16 Assault Rifle, Caliber 30 M1 Garand, Interdynamic KG-9 Pistol, 5 magazines and 41 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition were found hidden in the hinterlands of Sitio Bonote, Barangay Rizal, Kananga, Leyte last Friday.

Saclot said the information was provided by a relative of Crispin Agunos alias “Maniwang,” a member of the dismantled Platoon 2 of Island Committee Levox who was killed in an encounter in Barangay Tinag-an, Albuera, Leyte last February.

He added that the relative of the slain guerilla approached the troops of 93IB and told them about the existence of hidden NPA firearms.

“The successful implementation of the FReE Families Program played a vital role in the successful conduct of this intelligence operation,” Saclot said.

He also expressed gratitude to concerned citizens and stakeholders for showing bravery and cooperation in sustaining peace in their area of operations.

Meantime, 802nd Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Noel Vestuir commended the troops for their persistence in maintaining peace and security in the islands of Leyte and Biliran.

He also expressed his gratitude for the populace’s continued efforts to work together to promote sustainable peace and development in his area of responsibility.

“The FReE Families program is spearheaded by the Local Chief Executives from the provincial, down to the municipal and barangay level and in collaboration with the loved ones and families of the misdirected NPAs. We must not miss this opportunity to actively participate in our shared responsibility for lasting peace and development,” Vestuir said.