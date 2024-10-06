Smart agriculture for Baguio farmers

BAGUIO CITY — The City Veterinary and Agriculture Office (CVAO) is tapping renewable energy to help local farmers practice smart agriculture.

The office is collaborating with the Bureau of Soils and Water Management of the Department of Agriculture in putting up a solar powered irrigation system (SPIS) to serve local farmers.

According to CVAO Supervising Agriculturist Marcelina Tabelin, irrigation has long been a problem for local farmers especially during the dry season when water becomes scarce forcing many farmers to cease production. She hopes that the SPIS project can address the problem.

The SPIS is planned to be located in four sites. One will be at Bilis in Sto. Tomas Central, Irisan, Benin in Pinsao Proper and Ditep in Loakan Liwanag. The CVAO and the BSWM recently conducted a validation of the sites to assess their feasibility and ensure the success of the project.

“Major considerations in order to pass the feasibility assessment are a stable water source, its proximity to service areas (farms), and at least 3-hectare service area,” Tabelin said.

She said that a land survey was also done to “document the targeted farm beneficiaries, ensuring accurate records for effective implementation of the project.”