San Agustin town workers receive needed aid

The Malasakit Team of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has recently reached out to local workers in need in San Agustin, Surigao del Sur and assisted the disadvantaged community in partnership with the local government efforts led by Mayor Nick Alameda.

Held at the municipal gymnasium last Thursday, the initiative is part of Go’s continuous efforts to bring government services closer to the people. It reflects his advocacy for inclusive public service.

Through the leadership of Alameda and in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment, a total of 651 qualified beneficiaries received livelihood support after they completed the Labor department’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers program.

Go’s Malasakit Team distributed shirts, basketballs, vitamins and masks while elect beneficiaries also received watches, sling bags, shoes and mobile phones, helping to provide further assistance to those in need.

In a video message, the senator highlighted his push for Senate Bill (SB) 420, which seeks to establish the Rural Employment Assistance Program which aims to create short-term employment opportunities for economically disadvantaged individuals in rural areas, including displaced or seasonal workers.

To further ease the financial burden on Filipino families, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored SB 2534, which aims to raise the daily minimum wage by P100 nationwide.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also urged the public to avail of assistance from the Malasakit Centers at Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center in Tandag City, Bislig District Hospital, Lianga District Hospital and the nearby center at Butuan Medical Center.