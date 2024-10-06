Sam Verzosa Vows to Transform Manila Politics

Self-made businessman and Tutok To Win Party-list representative Samuel Verzosa Jr., known as “SV,” promised to transform Manila politics after filing his Certificate of Candidacy for mayor on Sunday, October 6.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, Verzosa stated that he would prioritize the continued distribution of financial assistance to seniors, PWDs (Persons with Disabilities), solo parents, and students, and vowed to increase the amount of aid and health services for each Manileño.

“Ang priority po natin ay ang patuloy na mabigyan ng tulong pinansyal ang ating mga seniors, PWD, students, and solo parents. Gayundin ang kalusugan, mga pagamutan, libreng ospital, at kasunod nito, mga trabaho at livelihood projects. Ito ay ginagawa na natin kahit hindi pa tayo lumalahok sa pampulitika sa Maynila upang maiangat natin ang buhay ng ating mga kababayan,” Versoza explained.

“Sa pamamagitan ng mga maraming mobile clinic na lumilibot at naglilingkod sa Manila na may libreng X-ray, ECG, diagnostic examinations sa bawat barangay, kasama ang libreng gamot at konsultasyon,” he added.

As a successful businessman, he expressed his desire to share his resources and be a symbol of hope for struggling Manileños, a mission he has pursued across various parts of Manila for many years.

When asked about his perspective on the current state of Manila, he described it as dirty and pledged to clean the city, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards since it serves as the showcase of the nation’s capital.

Regarding the political bickering between Isko and Mayor Lacuna, he chose not to comment, stating that he would prefer to focus on his campaign.

“Ayoko ng sumawsaw sa banggaan nila. Sa akin, wala namang masamang tinapay sa kanilang dalawa, kay Yorme at Mayor Honey,” Verzosa said.