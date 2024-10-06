Robles brings PCSO dedicated stewardship

Taken from the adage “never say die,” the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) uses a new slogan “PCSO, Hindi Umuurong sa Pagtulong” that was coined by general manager Melquiades Robles based on his pursuit of the agency’s charity work reaching all who urgently need it.

Robles sees to it that assistance is given quickly provided that it should also be backed by documentation to meet transparency requirements.

From wheelchairs, and ambulances to chemotherapy session expenses and the cost of vital organ operations, Robles said PCSO will not waver in providing help.

Recently, on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s 67th birthday, Robles turned over 129 units of patient transport vehicles (PTV) to various local government units (LGUs) in a ceremony at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Robles and the President led the ceremonial turnover and blessing of the PTVs which were given to the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Cagayan Valley (Region 2), Central Luzon (Region 3), CALABARZON (Region 4A) and Bicol (Region 5) governments.

Robles knows that criticisms by his detractors come with the territory of public service.

Instead of wasting his time and energy on individuals and groups who have made distractions and vilifications their calling, Robles stays focused on further improving his performance and fulfilling his task.

Record earnings for agency

PCSO’s revenue last year soared to a total of P93 billion, easily surpassing the goal of P76.3 billion, demonstrating a remarkable 122 percent increase in sales performance.

As a result, the increased revenue has allowed the agency to expand its charitable programs and services significantly.

PCSO enhanced and expanded the support to poor patients seeking medical and other forms of assistance.

The assistance included hospitalization expenses, chemotherapy requirements, medicines and other medical needs through its flagship program the Individual Medical Assistance Program.

Robles, likewise, guaranteed the timely release of PCSO’s contributions to various institutions and agencies as required by law.

GCG Recognition

It was no surprise, that PCSO received Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG) recognition as the “Most Improved GOCC” during its first Governance Awards ceremony.

The PCSO received citations for an impressive performance rating of 92.03 percent on its 2022 Performance Scorecard, which was a huge jump compared to its 56.30 percent scorecard in 2021.

The achievement enabled the grant of performance-based bonuses (PBB) to the agency’s officials and employees for the first time after several years.

Under his efficient and prudent leadership, the PCSO has complied with its mandate and primary mission of enhancing access to quality healthcare services and providing other necessary assistance for all Filipinos, especially the poor.

PCSO’s mandate to help

PCSO released P6.7 billion from July 2022 to July 2024 as a mandatory contribution to various agencies of the government.

Also, the PCSO remitted P5.4 billion for the Universal Health Care program of PhilHealth, and another P627.8 million to the Commission on Higher Education.

During the period, the PCSO also released P576.2 million to various local government units as their share for lotto operations.

Under Robles’ leadership, the PCSO has also intensified its corporate social responsibility program to better serve the marginalized, especially those affected by natural calamities and disasters.

To date, some 77,055 food packs or ‘charitimbas’ worth around P89.5 million were handed out to those affected by the Mayon Volcano eruption in Albay, and of Mount Kanlaon eruption in Negros Occidental.

Also receiving assistance and charitimbas were thousands of victims of typhoons “Egay,” “Falcon” and others including the recent typhoon “Carina.”

Other recipients of charitimba include indigents, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and thousands of ordinary poor people who have sought the help of the agency.

Mobility aids such as wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, canes and medical devices like blood pressure apparatus, nebulizers, glucometers, pulse oximeters, at thermal scanners amounting to around P15.5 million were also distributed.

Around P105 million has been released by the PCSO for its social responsibility programs so far.

Transparency, integrity at its root

The agency has remained committed to transparency, integrity and accountability which reflects the philosophy of its current leadership.

Born in Manila on 20 January 1964, Robles is a teacher by profession, having graduated from Sta. Isabel College in 1989. He is married to Sherwil Tobias and has four children.

As a teacher, it is no accident that his heart’s desire has always been to take care of and ensure the welfare of others.

It is also not a coincidence that one of his earliest jobs was public relations handler of El Shaddai, the biggest Catholic charismatic movement in the Philippines.

It was during his time at the religious group led by Bro. Mike Velarde grew in number and influence, now at more than 5 million members in the country and around the world.

Exemplary leader

After his stint with El Shaddai, Robles went on to harness and utilize his fields of expertise in corporate management, media services, public policymaking and public relations.

Throughout his corporate career, he acquired skills in marketing and business management that he made sure to exploit to its fullest when he shifted to public service.

Parallel to his endeavors in the private sector, Robles also held positions in the public domain.

Train system’s golden years

Robles served as the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Administrator from 2004 to 2010.

It was during his tenure that LRTA successfully turned around its financial situation and started to show profit.

Under his leadership, LRTA contributed to the national coffers for the first time.

Shortly before assuming his present post, Robles was already a successful albeit low-profile private businessman engaged in real estate, construction and other business endeavors.

In fact, he was one of the more notable donors of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after he shelled out P20 million in contributions to the presidential campaign.

Decent, upright citizen

Robles is a man who is committed to serving the country and the people with integrity, and a pure, and sincere heart.

His persona can be summed up in three words: compassionate, decent and upright.

Proving once more that he is one of the most respected and influential leaders in the world gaming industry, Robles was recently elected as one of the members of the Executive Committee of the Asia Pacific Lottery Association (APLA).

Robles was named to the body during the 2024 APLA Regional Conference held in Hanoi, Vietnam last 2 to 5 September.

In an interview, Robles expressed his gratitude to his fellow delegates who have placed their trust in him by voting him to the executive committee.

“I am thankful because being named to this position meant that my fellow gaming leaders recognize and appreciate the initiatives that we have been implementing at PCSO,” he said.

“These reforms have resulted in more revenues for the agency, which we translated into more charity programs for the people, especially the poor,” Robles added.