Rizal hospitals, schools get drinking fountains

Manila Water Foundation (MWF) has donated refrigerated drinking fountains (RDFs) to six hospitals, three schools and one health center in Rizal.

The hospitals are in Angono, Binangonan, Jalajala, Montalban, Morong and Taytay.

The schools are Joaquin Guido Elementary School, Muzon Elementary School and Nagpayong Elementary School, while the health center is in Sitio Inuman.

Governor Nina Ricci Yñares graced the handover of the RDFs and thanked the Manila Water Rizal Service Area and MWF for consistently supporting the local government.

“The RDF donation is a big help to students, who can now drink cold and clean water,” said Ricardo Cenidoza, head of Joaquin Guido Elementary School.

The RDFs will serve more than 19,000 students, teachers and staff in the three recipient schools.

The RDF for Sitio Inuman Health Center will also benefit its average 2,000 patients per month.

MWF is open to partner with organizations and companies to provide RDFs and support the hydration needs of learners and clients of public institutions.