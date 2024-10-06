Raul Isidro and Juno Galang Unfolding

Isidro is a second-generation modernist master, mentored by Edades and Abueva themselves. A multi-awarded artist, he has won major awards in student and professional national art competitions. He stayed in the United States for 10 years, where he became a member of the Arts Council of the City of Hayward, California, and was the Philippine delegate for the Australian Foreign Affairs for an art lecture series in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra. He has served as dean of Philippine Women’s University, president of Art Association of the Philippines and Philippine Association of Printmakers, and was the recipient of the 2006 The Outstanding Thomasian Alumni award, the highest recognition given by the university’s rector, and The Outstanding Young Men of the Philippines 1979 honoree. He is now 81 and still unquestionably disciplined. He works every day from morning until afternoon and never seems to tire. His daily routine includes painting, receiving visitors in his studio, serving as an honored guest at exhibitions, and continuously sharing and developing young talents, particularly artists from the regions. Every year, he organizes competitions and workshops in his beloved city of Samar.

Galang is an artist and designer based in Hawaii but has frequented the country since 2016, joining Isidro in his undertakings alongside their colleagues, including Rodolfo Samonte, the late Tiny Nuyda, Al Perez, Ephraim Samson and many others.

Galang’s early works were photorealistic, heavily influenced by American artists of the same genre, such as Ralph Goings, Audrey Flack, Chuck Close, Don Eddy, and the like. These American artists are a decade or more older than him, but the late 1960s to early 1970s in America were dominated by this style, and so was the young Galang, who immersed himself in it, fell in love with it, and painted famous spots in Hawaii from the 1980s onwards.