QCPD outreach benefits over 7K citizens

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) announced on Sunday that its outreach program has benefitted at least 7,101 residents through its weeklong community engagement programs from 27 September to 3 October 2024.

The initiatives were organized by the District Community Affairs and Development Division, District Mobile Force Battalion, police stations, and their Community Affairs Sections.

Throughout the week, QCPD personnel conducted various educational lectures covering crucial topics such as Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, the Buhay Ingatan, Droga’y Ayawan Program, Drug Awareness, Crime Prevention Safety Tips, the Safe Spaces Act, Bomb Awareness, Anti-Bullying and key laws like RA 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children), RA 8353, Human Rights, Gender Sensitivity and Equality and the Anti-Bullying Act (RA 10627).

Acting district director Police Col. Melecio M. Buslig Jr. commended the dedication of the QCPD personnel.

“These outreach programs are not just about educating our community — they are about building stronger relationships between the police and the citizens we serve,” Buslig said.

“By addressing issues like terrorism, crime prevention and human rights, we are empowering our people to take an active role in keeping Quezon City safe,” he added.