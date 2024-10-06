Provincial poll aspirants file CoC

Local bets from different provinces filed certificates of candidacy (CoC) on the sixth day of filing ahead of the 2025 midterm elections.

Over at Boac, Marinduque, Atty. Dindo Hidalgo has filed his CoC for the mayoralty post of the town on Sunday as he guns for the position against incumbent Mayor Armi DC Carrion.

In Laoag City, Vice Mayor Rey Carlos Fariñas filed his CoC as he aims for another term under the Partido para sa Demokratikong Reporma (PDR). He was accompanied by his father, former Representative Rudy Fariñas, as well as his wife and children during the filing.

The Fariñas family has been a significant political force in Ilocos Norte and other family members also seek public office. Jeff Erickson Fariñas and Derick Lao filed their CoCs for seats in the Sangguniang Panlungsod (city council), adding to the family’s political aspirations.

Meantime, Masbate City Mayor Socrates Tuason has filed his CoC as he seeks the gubernatorial position against incumbent Governor Antonio Kho in next year’s polls last Friday.

Tuason, the Liberal Party’s Provincial Chairman said he will correct the wrong doing of a political dynasty put up by his incumbent governor that sunk the province into billions of debt.