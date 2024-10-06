NATION

PNP reshuffles leadership anew

PNP reshuffles leadership anew
Photo courtesy of the Philippine News Agency (PNA)
Published on

The latest reorganization of the Philippine National Police designated five ranking cops to their new posts effective 9 October 2024.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director MGen. Jose Melencio Corpuz Nartatez was designated as officer-in-charge of the PNP’s Office of Deputy Chief for Administration.

MGen. Sidney Sultan Hernia is designated as the officer-in-charge of the NCRPO regional director, while BGen. Benjamin De Leon Sembrano is named as the officer-in-charge of the PNP Forensic Group.

Other designated officials are BGen Constanio Torayan Chinayog, officer-in-charge of PNP Personnel and Records Management; as well as Col. Jeffrey Zafe Decena, the new officer-in-charge of the deputy regional director for administration of the Police Regional Office-3.

The police reorganization was approved by PNP chief Police General Francisco Rommel Marbil on 5 October.

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph