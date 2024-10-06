PNP reshuffles leadership anew

The latest reorganization of the Philippine National Police designated five ranking cops to their new posts effective 9 October 2024.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director MGen. Jose Melencio Corpuz Nartatez was designated as officer-in-charge of the PNP’s Office of Deputy Chief for Administration.

MGen. Sidney Sultan Hernia is designated as the officer-in-charge of the NCRPO regional director, while BGen. Benjamin De Leon Sembrano is named as the officer-in-charge of the PNP Forensic Group.

Other designated officials are BGen Constanio Torayan Chinayog, officer-in-charge of PNP Personnel and Records Management; as well as Col. Jeffrey Zafe Decena, the new officer-in-charge of the deputy regional director for administration of the Police Regional Office-3.

The police reorganization was approved by PNP chief Police General Francisco Rommel Marbil on 5 October.