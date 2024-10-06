PLDT wants all state schools connected

Aligning with the government’s digitalization drive, PLDT Inc. is targeting full connectivity in all state universities nationwide by 2025.

The Pangilinan-led company said on Sunday that the initiative builds on partnerships with the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) to enhance internet access in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs).

“Continued support is necessary to maintain this transformative initiative,” PLDT chief operating officer Butch Jimenez said, calling for further efforts to make digital education accessible in all state universities by 2025.

1-K hotspots

Since 2022, PLDT, through PLDT Enterprise, has installed 1,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in 220 public Higher Education Institutions across 60 provinces, benefiting students and educators.

PLDT’s involvement in PSAC’s Digital Infrastructure Sector, alongside Smart Communications, aims to drive digital inclusion.

“Through this collaboration, we are shaping a future where all students, regardless of location, have access to the tools they need to succeed in a digital world,” Jimenez added.

Beyond higher education, PLDT’s School-in-a-Bag program supports learning in underserved communities, benefiting over 600 schools, 11,000 educators and 116,000 students, including those in GIDAs.

Additionally, the company continues to back the Central Visayan Institute Foundation Dynamic Learning Program, which has improved STEM education in over 1,000 schools in the country.