PIMS: A look back at the past 12 years of motor show

The Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) is set to return for its 2024 edition from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center, hosted by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI).
This year's theme, “Dare, Drive, The Future Redefined,” promises to excite automotive enthusiasts.
Since its inception in 2007, PIMS has been a platform for significant automotive innovations, including the first electric vehicle prototypes in 2018, the introduction of clean diesel technology in 2016, and hybrid vehicles that transformed fuel efficiency standards.
The fifth PIMS in 2014 attracted a record 90,000 attendees, and this year aims to surpass that figure with participation from 17 automotive brands—the largest in the event's history.
It has indeed grown by leaps and bounds. This year, the participating brands include BMW, Changan, Chery, Daewoo, Ford, Foton, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Jetour, Kia, Mazda, MG, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki, Toyota.
CAMPI president Atty. Rommel Gutierrez expressed optimism about the event's growth, stating, "We are confident that this year’s edition will exceed previous attendance milestones and showcase our industry's progress."
PIMS has played a key role in driving consumer interest and boosting automotive sales in the Philippines.
A report from CAMPI and the Truck Manufacturers Association indicates that annual vehicle sales reached 304,765 units as of August 2024, a 10.3 percent increase from the previous year
Gutierrez noted, “This growth reflects sustained demand and consumer confidence, and we remain committed to meeting the evolving needs of Filipino consumers.”
This year’s show will feature the latest innovations in mobility, with Helixpay revolutionizing the ticketing process and BPI returning as the official auto-finance partner.
For early bird tickets, visit Helixpay. For updates, follow CAMPI on Facebook and check the official pages of participating brands.