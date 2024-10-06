PIMS: A look back at the past 12 years of motor show

The Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS) is set to return for its 2024 edition from 24 to 27 October at the World Trade Center, hosted by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI).

This year's theme, “Dare, Drive, The Future Redefined,” promises to excite automotive enthusiasts.

Since its inception in 2007, PIMS has been a platform for significant automotive innovations, including the first electric vehicle prototypes in 2018, the introduction of clean diesel technology in 2016, and hybrid vehicles that transformed fuel efficiency standards.