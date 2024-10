Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. joins daughter Charisse Abalos-Vargas and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology chief Jail Director Ruel Rivera in admiring various artworks and hand-crafted goods created by persons deprived of liberty at the 1st National BIDA Painting, Handicraft Making and Songwriting Challenge for PDLs at the Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City on Sunday. /Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











Copied