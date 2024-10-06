PDLs showcase ‘creative juices’

Persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have showcased their creative side and resilient skills in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)’s 1st National BIDA Painting, Handicraft-making and Song-writing Challenge for Persons Deprived of Liberty held at the Shangri-La Plaza in Mandaluyong City on Sunday.

No less than Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. graced the event where he feted the PDLs for their skills and creativity.

He also encouraged BJMP chief Jail Director Ruel Rivera to continue the contest, which provides every PDL with an opportunity to showcase their skills and support their families.

It was also during the event when Abalos announced he would be filing his Certificate of Candidacy (CoC) for a Senate seat in the 12 May 2025 midterm elections under the administration slate.

“Tomorrow, I will be filing my CoC... and I will automatically be deemed resigned from office. I hope Ruel (Rivera) will continue this project to highlight to the country that we have many talented PDLs who want to change their lives,” Abalos said.

The winning paintings, handicrafts, and other finished products created by the PDLs were exhibited on the ground floor of the hotel and are available for sale, according to the BJMP.

“We did this because we know that ever since, we have always believed in their works. Despite the simple materials they used, you can see their talent and skill,” Abalos told reporters after the awarding of winners.

Abalos said he had already coordinated with the Department of Labor and Employment to ensure that all PDLs will have jobs upon their release as part of the DILG’s “After Care” program.

This has been sealed through a memorandum of agreement.

“The important thing is to help everyone who has fallen get back up again, which is the essence of rehabilitation and correction,” Abalos said.