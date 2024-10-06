OSG: Alice Guo may face perjury over re-election plan

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra on Sunday disclosed that perjury charges will be the result once dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice L. Guo should file a certificate of candidacy (CoC) "and the facts stated under oath are proven to be false."

This comes as the camp of the dismissed Bamban mayor reported that she plans to file a COC and run for the same position.

“Guo may file her certificate of candidacy, but the Commission on Elections (Comelec) may disqualify her for misrepresentation and not include her name in the ballot for the May 2025 elections, unless the Comelec is restrained by the court,” said Guevarra.

Meantime, the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) lauded the move of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to cancel the passport of Guo who face multiple charges that include qualified human trafficking, falsification, money laundering, and tax evasion.

Guevarra said the cancellation of Guo’s passport affirms and reinforces the factual and legal basis for the petition for quo warranto.

A quo warranto petition was filed by the OSG before the Manila Regional Trial (RTC) that sought to nullify the proclamation of Guo as mayor for being a Chinese national after the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) examined her fingerprints and found she is also Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

On behalf of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), the OSG also filed before the Tarlac City Regional Trial Court (RTC) a case to cancel the Philippine birth certificate of Guo due to findings of the National Bureau of Investigation.