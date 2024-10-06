Okada celebrates Gen. Malvar birth anniversary

The Okada Foundation Inc. announced it would donate 3 million pesos to the Museo ni Miguel Malvar in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas in line with the celebration of the hero’s 159th birth anniversary.

In a statement, the foundation disclosed that the donation will support the improvement and maintenance of the museum, which is one of 28 museums under the oversight of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP).

Okada Foundation president James Lorenzana said the donation would help “immerse ourselves in and learn more about the amazing life, story and values of General Miguel Malvar.”

Meantime, NHCP executive director Carminda Arevalo expressed gratitude for the donation, saying it would help the commission fulfill its mandate.

“The Okada Foundation’s donation will provide remarkable support in keeping the memory of General Miguel Malvar alive,” Arevalo said.

Lorenzana also symbolically turned over a replica of Malvar’s revolver to Arevalo.

The donation will go towards the production of dioramas, replicas of historical documents and artifacts, documentaries, and other media that would improve the exhibition of Museo ni Miguel Malvar.

“On behalf of the Okada Foundation’s Board of Trustees, it is an honor to participate in the commemoration of General Miguel Malvar,” Lorenzana said. “May we continue to build upon this fruitful partnership, and pave the way for more impactful projects.”