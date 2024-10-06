‘No Woman Left Behind’ earns 19 PDLs college degree

The “No Woman Left Behind” educational program for persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) at the Quezon City Jail Female Dormitory (QCJFD) has produced its first batch of graduates in Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship.

The 19 PDL graduates received their diplomas during a ceremony at Camp Karingal on 28 September 2024 graced by local officials, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) announced in a Facebook post. They are expected to inspire 425 other enrollees to BJMP’s College Education Behind Bars (CEBB) program even as the agency encourages more PDLs to take advantage of the CEBB opportunity so they can get a job after their release.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Justice Undersecretary Margarita Gutierrez, Gender and Development Council Secretary Janete Oviedo, QCJFD Warden JCInsp. Lourvina Abrazado and other QC government and QCJFD officials congratulated the PDL graduates.

“It’s heartwarming to see that there are already PDLs with a college degree. It proves that prison is not an obstacle to getting an education and reaching one’s dreams,” Belmonte said.

On top of their free education, the 19 PDLs will be given the opportunity to avail of the Pangkabuhayang QC assistance program and Tindahan ni Ate Joy program so they can start their own business.

The graduates will also have the opportunity to be employed through the QC Public Employment Services Office once released.

The QC government, QC Gender and Development Council and QCJFD where behind the implementation of the two-year tertiary programs for PDLs through blended learning or face-to-face and online classes.

The BJMP also has an Alternative Learning System that 131,312 PDLs are availing of in both the elementary and secondary program.

BJMP chief Director Ruel Rivera has included in his priorities the so-called “after-care” program which gives every PDL an opportunity to land a decent work by coordinating with government agencies to accommodate them “not as a former inmate but as a qualified applicant.”

BJMP spokesperson Supt. Jayrex Bustinera said college education boosts every PDL’s morale, encouraging them to look for a job the moment they are freed.