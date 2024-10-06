No filter needed

And since your skin is your body’s biggest flex, it deserves all the love and care — like the true VIP it is. That’s where Watsons Skin Solutions comes in, your premier destination for dermatologically-approved skincare. Their mission? To hook you up with the expert-approved products you need, from solid sun protection to game-changing finds that are worth your money.

As someone just starting my skincare journey, the event was a major eye-opener.

Like many skincare newbies, I’ve been obsessed with “clean beauty” (hello, less harsh chemicals), but Watsons hit me with the real talk: “Focus on the basics,” “take it slow,” and quit imitating your friends’ skincare routine. Your skin isn’t their skin, so do you.

Sunscreen is non-negotiable

Dr. Katrina Luz dropped a truth bomb when she said, “If you need one product in your skincare routine, make it sunscreen.”

She’s completely right. Sunscreen is your skin’s best friend, as dermatologists often highlight. It is the best defense against damaging UV rays, preventing sunburns, skin cancer, and fine lines and age spots, among other unwanted effects. What in the world are you doing without applying sunscreen every day? It’s the easiest way to keep your skin looking chef’s kiss for years to come.