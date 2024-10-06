Skincare isn’t just a vibe; it’s a whole lifestyle.
Dealing with breakouts and trying to keep your skin flawless can feel like a 24/7 hustle, but it doesn’t have to be that deep.
Watsons has the skincare insider knowledge you need to maintain your flawless complexion, whether battling annoying zits, searching for the perfect matte-finish sunscreen, or preventing aging (because we’re not about to let that sneak up on us). No cap, these essentials will have your skin flexing that no-filter-needed energy.
And since your skin is your body’s biggest flex, it deserves all the love and care — like the true VIP it is. That’s where Watsons Skin Solutions comes in, your premier destination for dermatologically-approved skincare. Their mission? To hook you up with the expert-approved products you need, from solid sun protection to game-changing finds that are worth your money.
As someone just starting my skincare journey, the event was a major eye-opener.
Like many skincare newbies, I’ve been obsessed with “clean beauty” (hello, less harsh chemicals), but Watsons hit me with the real talk: “Focus on the basics,” “take it slow,” and quit imitating your friends’ skincare routine. Your skin isn’t their skin, so do you.
Sunscreen is non-negotiable
Dr. Katrina Luz dropped a truth bomb when she said, “If you need one product in your skincare routine, make it sunscreen.”
She’s completely right. Sunscreen is your skin’s best friend, as dermatologists often highlight. It is the best defense against damaging UV rays, preventing sunburns, skin cancer, and fine lines and age spots, among other unwanted effects. What in the world are you doing without applying sunscreen every day? It’s the easiest way to keep your skin looking chef’s kiss for years to come.
Keep it simple
One major takeaway from the Watsons event? Less is more.
Don’t bother using a gazillion products; overdoing what you apply on your skin may make things worse. Rather, concentrate on three essentials: a mild cleanser, a moisturizer and sunscreen. Both in the morning and at night, stick to a straightforward yet efficient skincare regimen.
Know your skin type
Content creator Jan Angelo kept it 100 by saying, “Find the right ingredients that work for your skin.” To do that, you’ve got to understand your skin type. No more guessing games — here’s a quick guide: Sensitive skin, Normal skin, Dry skin, Combination skin, Oily skin and Acne skin.
Watsons Skin Solutions are making it super easy to take your skincare routine to the next level.
So, what are you waiting for? Your skincare needs to glow-up — now!