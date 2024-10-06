NO DICE: Suarez’s planned Manila world title fight fizzles out

It doesn’t look as if Charly Suarez is going to get his world title shot as planned this December.

Top Rank vice-president for operations Carl Moretti told DAILY TRIBUNE that Emanuel Navarrete, the Mexican banger Suarez and his chief handler and Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson are targeting, is booked to face Oscar Valdez in a rematch on 7 December in Arizona.

Singson said he is willing to take a hit financially as long as Suarez gets a crack at Navarrete’s World Boxing Organization (WBO) super-featherweight title.

Last week, Singson bared his intention to import Navarrete to the country and defend his WBO 130-lb crown against Suarez, who is ranked No. 1.

The unbeaten Filipino was energized by his sensational third-round knockout of Jorge Castañeda last month in Glendale, Arizona.

But whether Suarez will get his shot would depend on the result of the fast-approaching Navarrete-Valdez encounter.

“Navarette is fighting (fellow Mexican) Oscar Valdez on 7 December. Depending on who wins will determine how things shake out in 2025 in that division,” Moretti said.

Now that the proposed Navarrete duel is apparently dead in the water, it could not yet be determined what would be Singson’s backup plan for the 36-year-old Suarez.

An alternative is for Singson to give Suarez a fight so he remains active and his lofty rating secured.

Singson took Suarez under his wings last year after the Davao del Norte fighter expressed his desire to expedite his world title try given his age.

Holding an 18-0 win-loss record with ten knockouts, Suarez is trained by former national team pal Delfin Boholst.

Like Navarrete and Valdez, Suarez also fights under Top Rank, the Las Vegas-based promotional outfit owned and operated by Bob Arum.

Although Suarez is the WBO’s top-rated contender in the 130-lb class, it doesn’t follow that he will be prioritized.

Mandatory challengers are the ones who enjoy the perks although oftentimes, they still end up being passed over.