NHA launches ‘Asensong Ramdam’ caravan

The National Housing Authority supported a recent housing caravan held in San Jose del Monte City, Bulacan dubbed as “Housing Caravan: Asensong Ramdam” with NHA Assistant general manager Alvin S. Feliciano leading the program.

Of the nearly 800 beneficiaries who attended the Housing Caravan, 219 raised concerns with the NHA Region III Office and issues related to Estate Management, proposed Condonation Program, receipt of amortization payments, election of HOA Officers and shortage of water supply in select areas were addressed by the NHA with appropriate solutions and actions.

“The NHA is ready to address your needs. We are willing to meet halfway with you to resolve problems related to bills, delinquency interests, demand notices and others,” Feliciano said.

An initiative of the Committee on Housing and Urban Development chaired by Representative Florida Robes, and in coordination with the NHA and the local government of San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, the caravan aims to shed light on the various housing concerns of the beneficiaries.

Additionally, the NHA awarded housing units to 75 families affected by an earthquake in 2019 during a ceremony in Barangay Libertad, Arakan, Cotabato.

NHA XII regional manager Engr. Zenaida M. Cabiles led the awarding of the shelters to the family beneficiaries belonging to the Manobo-Tinananon tribe.

The awarded houses are part of the 151-unit housing project worth P49,709,500 intended for quake-victim families in Arakan. The remaining units, 33 of which are situated in Sitio Lomunday and 43 in Sitio Mambino, Barangay Ganatan, are expected to be completed next month.