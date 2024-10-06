Nartatez named PNP deputy admin chief

The latest reorganization of the Philippine National Police (PNP) designated five ranking officers to their new posts effective 9 October.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) Director Maj. Gen. Jose Melencio Corpuz Nartatez was named officer-in-charge of the PNP’s Office of Deputy Chief for Administration.

Maj. Gen. Sidney Sultan Hernia was designated as the acting NCRPO regional director, while Brig. Gen. Benjamin de Leon Sembrano was named acting director of the PNP Forensic Group.

Other designated officials include Brig. Gen. Constancio Torayan Chinayog, acting director of PNP Personnel and Records Management; and Col. Jeffrey Zafe Decena, the new acting deputy regional director for administration of Police Regional Office-3.

The police reorganization was approved by PNP Chief Gen. Francisco Rommel Marbil on 5 October.