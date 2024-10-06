Mirage goes ‘Black’ once again with G4 Series

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has revived its Limited Edition Mirage G4 Black Series.
Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has announced the return of the sportier sedan after a brief hiatus.
This stylish version of Mitsubishi’s popular sedan is now available for those who missed it previously.
The Mirage G4 Black Series is based on the top-tier GLS variant and features several subtle yet impactful exterior and interior enhancements.
Notable updates include a sleek red grille that adds a sportier touch, 15-inch black alloy wheels for a sophisticated look, and black side mirror caps that emphasize its upgraded design.
Inside, the Black Series includes unique features such as blue LED lights that illuminate the floor and center console when the doors are opened, as well as a center armrest console for added comfort.
As a GLS variant, the Mirage G4 Black Series also offers automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
Powering the Black Series is a 1.2L three-cylinder engine with MIVEC technology, producing 78 PS and 100 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT that drives the front wheels.
The new Mitsubishi Mirage G4 Black Series sells for P909,000.