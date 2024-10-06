Mirage goes ‘Black’ once again with G4 Series

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines has revived its Limited Edition Mirage G4 Black Series.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) has announced the return of the sportier sedan after a brief hiatus.

This stylish version of Mitsubishi’s popular sedan is now available for those who missed it previously.

The Mirage G4 Black Series is based on the top-tier GLS variant and features several subtle yet impactful exterior and interior enhancements.