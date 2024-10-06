Midnight screenings with KathDen

Star Cinema of ABS-CBN and GMA Pictures of the Kapuso network seem bent on creating a historic box office record on the opening day of "Hello, Love, Goodbye," the reunion movie of Kathryn Bernardo who first teamed up for a film about five years ago.
A record for the highest opening day box office gross for a Pinoy movie for all time is what the co-producers are practically obssesed to pull off on 13 November.
Seemingly for the first time for a Pinoy film, the co-producers will have a midnight screening of Hello, Love, Again in about 100 cinemas all over the country. That’s technically not 13 November anymore but the first hour of 14 November.
But what if all the tickets for the midnight screening sell out before midnight of 13 November. The Facebook accounts of SM Cinema, Robinson’s Movieworld and Ayala Malls Cinema state that tickets for the midnight screenings may be bought online already.
It’s possible that the greater percentage of tickets for the opening day screening may have been sold out online also in advance. As we reported in this column sometime in September, Hello, Love, Again is making history by being the first Philippine movie to sell tickets online in advance, way advance through SM Cinema digital.
The SM Cinemas with midnight screening are SM Aura, SM Bacoor, SM Baguio, SM Baliwag, SM CDO Downtown, SM Cebu, SM City Clark, SM Dasma, SM City Davao, SM East Ortigas, SM Fairview, SM City Grand Central, SM City Iloilo, SM Lanang, SM Mall of Asia, SM City Manila, SM Marikina, SM Marilao, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM San Lazaro, SM San Mateo, SM Seaside CIty, SM Southmall, SM Sta. Mesa, SM Sta. Rosa, SM Sto. Tomas, SM Tanza, SM Tarlac, SM Taytay, SM Urdaneta Central, and SM Valenzuela.
Those at Robinsons Movieworld are Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Antipolo, Galleria South, Robinsons La Union, Robinsons Iloilo, Robinsons Naga, Robinsons Dumaguete, and Robinsons Ilocos.
Ayala Malls Cinemas did not list down on its Facebook page the locations of their theaters that will have midnight screening. Their post simply announced: “Check out sureseats for the participating cinemas and book your tickets now…”
The film’s co-producers are not expecting the multitudes to just turn up. They have scheduled promo appearances at certain malls for Bernardo and Alden and other cast members.
Last 5 October, at 5 p.m., the lead on-screen couple, turned up at Ayala Malls Solenad, Nuvali. They were joined by Valerie Concepcion, Drei Sugay, Jel Rey and Bryan Chong.
On 8 October at 6 p.m., they will entertain the crowd at Vista Mall, Taguig. On 12 October, they’ll be at SM City Baliwag, Bulacan, then move on to MarQuee Mall, Pampanga.
The Caviteño can have fun with the cast on 13 October at SM City Bacoor and SM City Dasmariñas.
Moviegoers in Mindanao will have their great share of fun with KathDen on 27 October at KCC Mall of GenSan and KCC Mall of Koronadal.
The reuniting on-screen couple have scheduled 9 November at SM City JMall in Mandaue, SM City Cebu and SM Seaside City, Cebu.
Market! Market in Taguig will be their promo venue on 10 November.
The film’s premiere night will be on 12 November at SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.
There are gaps in their promo calendar and we hear that those gaps will soon be filled up. Log on to the entertainment news websites of ABS-CBN and GMA7.
KathDen’s promo schedule for Hello, Love, Again will certainly be there to help ensure that the film will yield record-breaking results in Philippine film history.
Meanwhile we hear that Bernardo and Richards have taped for GMA-7’s top rating game show Family Feud and that both stars immensely enjoyed playing the game. The network has yet to announce the date of airing of their game.
A different feud
Sandro Muhlach’s playing in the show was aired on 3 October. Yes, the young actor who has alleged to have been sexually assaulted by two independent contractors of GMA-7 in late July after the GMA Gala.
Some netizen bashers think Muhlach has sold out to the Kapuso network as evidenced by that guesting in the network’s consistently well-rating gameshow hosted by the suave Sparkle actor Dingdong Dantes. Those bashers are totally ignorant about how some TV shows are produced: they are taped way ahead of airing schedule.
That episode involving Muhlach was taped on 11 July.
Sandro played with Muhlach kins Angela, Alexa, and Aaron. With Sandro as their team leader, they played against the Eigenmann cousins Stevie, Liam, Matti, and another guy who also happened to be named Sandro, a son of indie actress Max Eigenmann. Liam is a son of Sparkle actor Gabby Eigenmann who happened to be Sandro Muhlach’s classmate in high school.
The PEP.ph website columnists Troika has reported that episode of Family Feud had the highest rating among daytime shows that day: 9.6 percent
Sandro Muhlach has no legal complaint against GMA7. His case filed with the Department of Justice is against the two independent contractors.