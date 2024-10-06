Midnight screenings with KathDen

Star Cinema of ABS-CBN and GMA Pictures of the Kapuso network seem bent on creating a historic box office record on the opening day of "Hello, Love, Goodbye," the reunion movie of Kathryn Bernardo who first teamed up for a film about five years ago.

A record for the highest opening day box office gross for a Pinoy movie for all time is what the co-producers are practically obssesed to pull off on 13 November.

Seemingly for the first time for a Pinoy film, the co-producers will have a midnight screening of Hello, Love, Again in about 100 cinemas all over the country. That’s technically not 13 November anymore but the first hour of 14 November.

But what if all the tickets for the midnight screening sell out before midnight of 13 November. The Facebook accounts of SM Cinema, Robinson’s Movieworld and Ayala Malls Cinema state that tickets for the midnight screenings may be bought online already.

It’s possible that the greater percentage of tickets for the opening day screening may have been sold out online also in advance. As we reported in this column sometime in September, Hello, Love, Again is making history by being the first Philippine movie to sell tickets online in advance, way advance through SM Cinema digital.

The SM Cinemas with midnight screening are SM Aura, SM Bacoor, SM Baguio, SM Baliwag, SM CDO Downtown, SM Cebu, SM City Clark, SM Dasma, SM City Davao, SM East Ortigas, SM Fairview, SM City Grand Central, SM City Iloilo, SM Lanang, SM Mall of Asia, SM City Manila, SM Marikina, SM Marilao, SM Megamall, SM North EDSA, SM San Lazaro, SM San Mateo, SM Seaside CIty, SM Southmall, SM Sta. Mesa, SM Sta. Rosa, SM Sto. Tomas, SM Tanza, SM Tarlac, SM Taytay, SM Urdaneta Central, and SM Valenzuela.

Those at Robinsons Movieworld are Robinsons Galleria, Robinsons Manila, Robinsons Magnolia, Robinsons Antipolo, Galleria South, Robinsons La Union, Robinsons Iloilo, Robinsons Naga, Robinsons Dumaguete, and Robinsons Ilocos.

Ayala Malls Cinemas did not list down on its Facebook page the locations of their theaters that will have midnight screening. Their post simply announced: “Check out sureseats for the participating cinemas and book your tickets now…”

The film’s co-producers are not expecting the multitudes to just turn up. They have scheduled promo appearances at certain malls for Bernardo and Alden and other cast members.

Last 5 October, at 5 p.m., the lead on-screen couple, turned up at Ayala Malls Solenad, Nuvali. They were joined by Valerie Concepcion, Drei Sugay, Jel Rey and Bryan Chong.

On 8 October at 6 p.m., they will entertain the crowd at Vista Mall, Taguig. On 12 October, they’ll be at SM City Baliwag, Bulacan, then move on to MarQuee Mall, Pampanga.