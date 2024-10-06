Manila issues ‘Undas’ schedule for Manila North Cemetery

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna announced the Manila North Cemetery (MNC) schedule ahead of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, urging the public to complete tomb cleaning and refurbishment by 25 October.

Lacuna disclosed that the move would allow visitors to prepare accordingly, as the MNC — headed by director Yayay Castaneda — is the largest cemetery in the country and receives the most visitors annually, especially on All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

According to the advisory issued by the office of Castaneda, those who have departed loved ones in the cemetery may undertake cleaning, repainting, or refurbishing of tombs or niches only up to 25 October.

All services, including cremation and interment, will resume on 4 November.

After that date, the cemetery will no longer allow such activities.

Lacuna also announced that cremation will be suspended until after 28 October while the office of the MNC will be closed from 27 October to 3 November 2024.

The mayor also disclosed that from 24 October to 4 November, the main gate of the cemetery will be open from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. only.

Lacuna also said that from 28 October to 4 November, all intoxicating drinks will be banned, along with pets, flammable materials like thinner and paint, guns, knives or similar objects, paraphernalia for gambling and playing of loud music.

The Manila mayor urged the public to start early instead of rushing to beat the deadline, which she said would not be extended.