Man Takes His Life Due to Longing for His Child

Content warning: This article discusses themes of suicide and self-harm, which may be upsetting or triggering for some readers. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help.

A 44-year-old man took his own life by hanging from a nylon cord on Saturday night inside his room in Punta Sta. Ana, Manila, due to extreme longing.

According to PMSg Arvy Macarasig from the Manila Police District homicide section, Reiner Rudolla discovered the body of the victim, identified as Edmund Tolosa of 1870 Lotus St., at approximately 10:30 p.m. on 5 October.

Rudolla, a friend of Tolosa, had intended to invite him for a drink. Upon arriving at his room, he noticed a foul smell. Looking through a hole in the wall, he saw Tolosa's body hanging from the ceiling and hurriedly forced the door open to bring him down.

Later, Ehra Tolosa, the victim's 17-year-old daughter, revealed that she and her father had exchanged messages on Messenger on October 3. In their conversation, he sent her a picture of himself with a nylon cord wrapped around his neck and left a message stating, "Magiging masaya na kayo kapag wala na ako" (You will be happier when I'm gone).

Ehra had ignored her father’s message, as he had frequently threatened to commit suicide in the past. She was shocked to learn that he had followed through on his threat.

Tolosa's body was taken to a funeral parlor for autopsy and safekeeping.